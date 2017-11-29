Cam Heyward is the AFC defensive player of the week

Defensive end Cam Heyward has been leading the way for the Steelers defense all season and last Sunday night’s game against the Packers was no exception.

Heyward had six tackles and two sacks in Pittsburgh’s 31-28 win in Green Bay, which extended their winning streak to six games and solified their hold on the top spot in the AFC North. Heyward was named the AFC’s defensive player of the year as a result.

One of Heyward’s sacks pushed the Packers back three yards ahead of a Mason Crosby field goal try in the third quarter. Crosby missed from 57 yards and the Steelers tied the game with a touchdown on the ensuing possession.

It’s the third time that Heyward has had two sacks in a game this season and he’s now established a new career high with nine for the year.

  1. A lineman in a 3-4 defense can be a thankless job and recognition can be hard to get as sacks generally come from linebackers and even d-backs.

    Maybe all these late games in a row will help although as a fan I hate them.

    Fondest memories of his dad Craig Iron Head at Pitt. He was The Bus before Bettis.

    Fans in the Burgh see Cam’s community service and spokesperson for a health plan and law firm. Presents himself very well.

