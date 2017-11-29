Cardinals promote Bronson Hill

Getty Images

The Cardinals promoted running back Bronson Hill from the practice squad.

Kerwynn Williams injured his ribs in Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars. Thus, D.J. Foster will serve as Adrian Peterson‘s primary backup this week, but the Cardinals needed depth at the position. They also announced they signed running back Darius Victor to the practice squad.

Hill joined the Cardinals’ practice squad last week. He played in three games with Jacksonville last season and had two carries for 11 yards.

Hill spent the preseason with Minnesota and was on the Vikings’ practice squad earlier this season until he was released November 7.

He entered the league with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2015 out of Eastern Michigan and has been on the practice squads of the Bears, Dolphins and Saints in his NFL career.