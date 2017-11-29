Casey Hayward returns to Georgia after younger brother dies

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward left for Georgia after his younger brother died in a car wreck. Jecaives Hayward, 27, was ejected from the car he was riding in during an accident with an 18-wheeler late Monday night in Macon, Georgia, the Macon Telegraph reported.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said during his Wednesday press conference that he didn’t know when Hayward would return.

“I talked to Casey yesterday, and I told Casey in this situation . . . he needed to go home,” Lynn said, via video released by the team. “He needed to go home to be with his family, and we’ll take care of this. If Casey makes it back and plays, that’s great. If he doesn’t, we certainly understand.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Casey. We just want him to go home and be with his family right now.”

Chargers cornerback Trevor Williams said Hayward told him he would return Friday and play in Sunday’s game against the Browns, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times tweeted.

Hayward has started all 11 games, making four interceptions and 30 tackles.