CBS boss would hire Eli Manning “in a second”

The network that clumsily nudged a former Giants quarterback out of the broadcast booth seems to be interesting in hiring a Giants quarterback who has been clumsily nudged out of his current job.

CBS CEO Les Moonves told TMZ that the network would hire Eli Manning “in a second,” if Manning hopes to become the next former NFC East quarterback to make the jump to calling games.

Of course, that would require creating a spot for Manning. But that wasn’t a problem for CBS a year ago, when Phil Simms summarily was bumped from the No. 1 broadcast team when former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo decided to walk away from the game.

There’s no indication that Manning is ready to stop playing, but whenever he does, he apparently has an open offer to transition to a different kind of career in football.