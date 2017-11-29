Chargers sign Travis Coons to practice squad as insurance for Nick Novak

Getty Images

The Chargers expect Nick Novak to play Sunday, but they don’t want a repeat of what happened Thanksgiving Day when punter Drew Kaser was forced into action as the emergency kicker.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday the Chargers signed Travis Coons to the practice squad as “insurance.”

Los Angeles worked out kickers Tuesday after Novak hurt his back in pregame warmups against the Cowboys. Novak told reporters this week that he expects to know by Thursday whether he’s healthy enough to play Sunday.

“I don’t think it’ll linger,” Novak said, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve never had surgeries. I’ve never had anything that made me miss a game. Everyone has a soreness that pops up during the season. Unfortunately this time it became more visible because I had to take myself out of the game. Other games, no one noticed other than the team and the people behind the scenes who knew what was going on.”

Novak missed one of two field-goal attempts and an extra point and once forced the Chargers to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking a chip-shot field goal. Kaser made one of three extra-point tries. The Chargers won comfortably anyway.