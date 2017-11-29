Clay Matthews: We probably should’ve kept Aaron Rodgers off IR

Getty Images

Linebacker Clay Matthews said Wednesday what the Packers likely have wondered themselves: Should they have kept Aaron Rodgers on the active roster?

The Packers placed their star quarterback on injured reserve on Oct. 20, the day after he underwent surgery to repair his broken right clavicle. He can return to practice Saturday — technically Friday but the Packers don’t practice Fridays — but not to game action until Dec. 17 at Carolina.

Matthews, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN, said he has seen Rodgers in the rehab group and the quarterback looks so good that “we probably should’ve kept him off IR.”

Rodgers threw during a pregame workout Sunday at Heinz Field, chunking passes as long as 50 yards.