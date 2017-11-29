Cowboys rule out Sean Lee, Justin Durant and list Anthony Hitchens as questionable

Posted by Charean Williams on November 29, 2017, 3:07 PM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys are hurting at linebacker and in the offensive line, limping into a must-win game against Washington.

Dallas has ruled out weakside linebacker Sean Lee for a third consecutive game. Lee injured his hamstring after only eight plays of the Nov. 12 loss to the Falcons.

They won’t have his replacement, Justin Durant, either. Durant played only 24 of 68 snaps on Thanksgiving Day before being diagnosed with a concussion.

The past two weeks, with Lee out, the Cowboys have shifted Anthony Hitchens to Lee’s weakside spot and started Durant in the middle. Now, the Cowboys will have to start Jaylon Smith at middle linebacker and play him more snaps than they would like.

However, Hitchens is questionable with a groin injury. He played with it against the Chargers, playing 66 of 68 snaps.

The Cowboys also list three starting linemen as questionable: Right tackle La'el Collins did not practice all week with a back injury; right guard Zack Martin was limited in practice all week with a concussion; and left tackle Tyron Smith has the same groin injury that kept him out two of the past three games. Smith also has a back injury he has dealt with all season.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) and wide receiver Ryan Switzer (ankle) also are questionable, with both practicing on a limited basis all week.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Cowboys rule out Sean Lee, Justin Durant and list Anthony Hitchens as questionable

  2. I wish Sean Lee would get back in if only to shut Skip Bayless up.

    To hear Bayless tell it, it’s not Dak’s mediocre play, not Zeke’s suspension, not Garrett’s coaching…the Cowboys have driven into the ditch because Sean “Superman” Lee is no longer on the field.

    One way to disprove that idiotic theory…

  3. filmex2000 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:14 pm
    I wish Sean Lee would get back in if only to shut Skip Bayless up.

    To hear Bayless tell it, it’s not Dak’s mediocre play, not Zeke’s suspension, not Garrett’s coaching…the Cowboys have driven into the ditch because Sean “Superman” Lee is no longer on the field.

    One way to disprove that idiotic theory…

    ———————————————————————————-

    Skip’s backed into a corner now. Sean Lee is one of his final excuses before finally admitting Dak is terrible. This is his last stand, and it is beautiful to listen to.

  6. Don’t worry – Jerry the GM has done such a great job of building a team that there are a bunch of guys that will step in without missing a beat! Just like that great backup left tackle when Tyron Smith was out. Oh well ……maybe not.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!