Cowboys rule out Sean Lee, Justin Durant and list Anthony Hitchens as questionable

Getty Images

The Cowboys are hurting at linebacker and in the offensive line, limping into a must-win game against Washington.

Dallas has ruled out weakside linebacker Sean Lee for a third consecutive game. Lee injured his hamstring after only eight plays of the Nov. 12 loss to the Falcons.

They won’t have his replacement, Justin Durant, either. Durant played only 24 of 68 snaps on Thanksgiving Day before being diagnosed with a concussion.

The past two weeks, with Lee out, the Cowboys have shifted Anthony Hitchens to Lee’s weakside spot and started Durant in the middle. Now, the Cowboys will have to start Jaylon Smith at middle linebacker and play him more snaps than they would like.

However, Hitchens is questionable with a groin injury. He played with it against the Chargers, playing 66 of 68 snaps.

The Cowboys also list three starting linemen as questionable: Right tackle La'el Collins did not practice all week with a back injury; right guard Zack Martin was limited in practice all week with a concussion; and left tackle Tyron Smith has the same groin injury that kept him out two of the past three games. Smith also has a back injury he has dealt with all season.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) and wide receiver Ryan Switzer (ankle) also are questionable, with both practicing on a limited basis all week.