Davis Webb on Eli Manning: “I’ve learned something from him every day”

Getty Images

The removal of Eli Manning as starting quarterback of the New York Giants presents an opportunity for rookie Davis Webb to get on the field this season.

While Geno Smith is getting the first start this Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, Webb will get his chance to play as well over the remaining five weeks of the season. When that chance comes, Webb says he’ll be ready to go.

“I get up here pretty early and I stay here pretty dang late and I always prepare like if my opportunity came tomorrow, I’d be ready and I approached it that way since the day I got here,” Webb said Tuesday in quotes distributed by the team. “It doesn’t really affect much, but right now, I’m going to be the best teammate I can be for (Eli) and Geno and we’re going to try help us win our game on Sunday.”

Webb said he’s learned a lot watching Manning this season. The way Manning handled the news he wouldn’t be starting anymore is something that also made an impression on Webb.

“Today was pretty big,” Webb said of what he’d learned from Manning. “The way he handled himself, the way he handled himself in front of his teammates, myself and Geno included, he was first class. He was very supportive, he’s ready to help us win a game.

“I’ve learned something from him every day and I’ve really written them down and I’ve really taken upon myself to kind of – I’ve always kind of idolized Eli and there’s so many quarterbacks I watched growing up, but to kind of be his teammate and see how he does every single day. His routine didn’t change today and he’s a heck of a teammate, he’s the best quarterback in this franchise’s history.”

Webb has not played in a regular game this season for the Giants. His last game reps came back in the preseason against the New England Patriots, where he completed 8 of 14 passes for 103 yards. In four preseason games, Webb completed 18 of 34 passes for 190 yards and was sacked once.