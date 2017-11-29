Davis Webb’s practice routine won’t change this week

Getty Images

The Giants will start Geno Smith at quarterback against the Raiders this Sunday and coach Ben McAdoo said on Tuesday that rookie Davis Webb will get a chance to play as the team evaluates the non-Eli Manning section of the depth chart.

It doesn’t look like that chance will come should something go awry with Smith this week.

McAdoo said during his Wednesday press conference that Webb will be the team’s third quarterback for this week’s game and that his practice routine won’t be changing from what it was when Manning was the starter. On Wednesday, that meant splitting the duties of running the scout team with Manning.

As a third-stringer, Webb’s reps with the Giants’ offense during practice during the regular season have been limited and that’s something that will have to change before the team decides to take a look at him in a game. That change isn’t coming this week, which means Manning will be the next man up should things work out as well for Smith as they did in his last start.