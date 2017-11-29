Dirk Koetter announces Jameis Winston will start

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter announced Wednesday that Jameis Winston will start Sunday against the Packers, according to Scott Smith of the team website.

Koetter said Winston took the majority of practice reps Wednesday and is “cleared to go.”

Winston missed the past three games with a shoulder injury, but his work has progressed each week while Ryan Fitzpatrick started. In eight games this season, Winston completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,920 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

But Winston, who has 51 rushing yards, might have to run for his life after the Bucs placed right tackle Demar Dotson and center Ali Marpet on injured reserve Wednesday.