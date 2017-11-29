Dolphins claim A.J. Derby off waivers from Broncos

Getty Images

A.J. Derby‘s tour of the AFC will continue in Miami.

Derby, who was traded from the Patriots to the Broncos last year and waived by the Patriots this year, has been awarded to the Dolphins on waivers.

The Broncos placed Derby on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, then waived him off injured reserve. It’s unclear whether he’ll be healthy enough to play for the Dolphins immediately. He had 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns this season in Denver.

The Dolphins waived wide receiver Rashawn Scott to make room for Derby on the roster.