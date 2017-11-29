Giants place Janoris Jenkins on injured reserve

Getty Images

If it weren’t for bad news, there would be no news coming out of the Giants facility at all.

The latest bad news is that cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been placed on injured reserve, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Jenkins knew he was going to need ankle surgery, so it makes sense that he would go ahead and do it now: After the Giants benched Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith, it was clear they were giving up on the season, so there’s no reason for Jenkins to try to tough it out and play through an injury.

It’s been a rough season for Jenkins, who has clashed with head coach Ben McAdoo and was suspended for one game. Although Jenkins is only two years into a five-year, $62.5 million contract, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Giants release Jenkins this offseason.

So Jenkins will try to get healthy for an offseason in which he might be looking for a new team — and an offseason in which the Giants will make many, many changes.