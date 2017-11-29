Giants sign Khyri Thornton, designate Romeo Okwara to return

Getty Images

The Giants made cornerback Janoris Jenkins their 19th player on injured reserve Wednesday and they filled his roster spot with a new addition on the defensive line.

Khyri Thornton has joined the Giants for the final throes of their dismal season. Thornton missed the first six games of this season while serving a suspension and played in four games with the Lions after being reinstated. Thornton, who also spent part of 2015 and all of 2016 in Detroit, had four tackles in this year’s appearances.

Thornton is the fifth defensive player that the Giants have added to the active roster as replacements for injured players this week. Two of them — Brandon Dixon and Darryl Morris — are defensive backs who will help fill the void left by Jenkins.

There could be another change to the defensive mix coming soon. The Giants also announced that defensive end Romeo Okwara has been designated to return from injured reserve. He’s been out since October 17 due to a knee injury.