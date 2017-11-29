Greg Olsen practicing Wednesday, Devin Funchess isn’t

Getty Images

The word earlier this week was that tests on Panthers tight end Greg Olsen‘s foot showed no signs of an injury that would put him back on the sideline after returning to action last Sunday and Wednesday’s practice brings more evidence that the decision to pull Olsen from that game was just a precautionary one.

According to multiple reports from the team’s practice, Olsen is on the field and working with the team as they begin a week of practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Olsen had one catch for 10 yards against the Jets before leaving the game in the second quarter.

Wide receiver Devin Funchess had a much bigger day in the 35-27 victory over the Jets. He caught seven passes for 108 yards to continue a run of strong play since the Panthers decided to trade Kelvin Benjamin. Funchess hurt his toe in the process, however, and he hasn’t been spotted on the practice field Wednesday.

Funchess said after the game that he thought he’d be OK and the Panthers will be in better shape if he’s available for a game that will establish someone in first place in the NFC South.