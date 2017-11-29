Jacksonville makes the most sense for Eli in 2018

Posted by Mike Florio on November 29, 2017, 8:33 AM EST
The Giants, no matter how they try to couch it and condition it, are done with Eli Manning. (And even if they’re not, he’s surely done with them.) So, come 2018, where will Eli Manning be?

Of all the options, Jacksonville makes the most sense. They have a great young defense, a great young running back, great young receivers, and a guy named Tom Coughlin running the football operations.

Coughlin, the former Giants coach who won a pair of Super Bowls with Eli Manning throwing some of the most memorable passes in league history, currently has an underachieving quarterback who, as Chris Simms often puts it, wasn’t put on earth to throw the football. The bond between Coughlin and Eli is strong, as evidenced both by Tuesday’s comments from Coughlin about Eli and by Eli’s tearful demeanor when Coughlin made his exit as the New York head coach less than two years ago.

Other teams will be interested, but the Jaguars will have the edge because they have Coughlin — and no one else does.

Sure, they may be other intriguing potential destinations. The Broncos, who employed Peyton Manning. The Saints, where Eli grew up (if Drew Brees moves on). The Jets, which would allow Eli to not move. The Cardinals, who seem to be interested in every aging quarterback. Washington, if Kirk Cousins leaves. The Steelers, if Ben Roethlisberger decides to walk away.

But the Jaguars make the most sense, by far. And if the choices are the Jaguars or the field, I’m putting a sawbuck on the team with the two-tone helmet.

13 responses to “Jacksonville makes the most sense for Eli in 2018

  1. Eli has already started selling his game worn Jags jerseys online.

    This will certainly be a hot topic during the upcoming offseason.

  2. Jacksonville looks like a team that’s finally on the rise after so many false starts. Why saddle themselves with an old, currently pretty mediocre QB? Don’t they have a young, pretty mediocre QB already? Do they get a tax break if they carry two of them?

  5. Most sources seem to tie Eli to the Broncos next year. There seems to be a pretty good connection between the Mannings and Elway, too. Peyton had a pretty nice run with Denver late career, did he not. I’d bet on a ‘Manning redux’ in Denver in ’18.

    Has anyone considered that Eli might be at the end of the road? While it’s true that he was the starter on Giants teams that won the Super Bowl in 07 and 11, it wasn’t as if he was the difference maker. Their defense was the star of those shows. In recent years his play has been spotty at best.
  9. harleyrider1973 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 8:53 am
    Is he under contract next year? If he is it may not be his choose. Giants could trade him and not release him.

    Except for his no trade clause

  10. If Brady is the best ever and people say he is close to retirement.

    why wouldn’t Eli be close to retirement if he is showing signs of being really really bad. he is 3.5 years younger than Brady.

  11. Why would anyone want an aging QB who turtles at the first sight of pressure? Eli isn’t some free agent prize and in my opinion he was never a top tier QB ever. He had some good super bowl runs completed with some lucky blind throws the WR happened to come down with.

    I am a Steeler fan and if Ben retires, I would be sickened if we signed Eli Manning. I don’t want any part of having to watch him on Sunday. I get nauseous watching him play for the Giants twice a year I can’t imagine having to stomach him on a weekly basis.

    His vastly overrated career seems to be coming to an end.

  12. I have a feeling Kirk Cousins is going to end up on the Jaguars. The most obvious alternate choice, the 49ers, have probably filled their need with the trade of Garrapolo. The Redskins most likely won’t franchise Kirk again for $30+ million, which then gives Kirk the control to choose where he wants to sign.

    Looking at how the ownership has treated him, the Jaguars’ running game/defense, as well as not being in a division with Wentz/Dak for the next decade, I think he ultimately decides to go there and will be a significant upgrade over Bortles for them.

  13. 18-1 will forever haunted the patriots fanbase for eternity thanks to Eli Manning. We are all grateful

