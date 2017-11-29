Jay Cutler out of protocol, will start Sunday

Getty Images

During their current five-game losing streak, the Dolphins have lost games with Jay Cutler at quarterback and they’ve lost games with Matt Moore at quarterback.

It will be Cutler’s turn again this Sunday against the Broncos. Cutler suffered a concussion against the Buccaneers in Week 11 and did not get cleared from the concussion protocol in time to face the Patriots last Sunday, but coach Adam Gase said on Wednesday that Cutler has gotten the green light to resume full football activities.

Gase has already said that Cutler is the team’s starter as long as he’s healthy and he confirmed that would be the case after saying Cutler was cleared from the head injury.

With the Broncos coming into Sunday on a seven-game losing streak, someone will be getting a chance to leave a game with a smile on their face for the first time in a long time. If Cutler can do well against his first NFL team, the Dolphins’ chances of getting that smile will look pretty good.