Jim Bob Cooter won’t interview at Tennessee

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 29, 2017, 10:32 AM EST
The University of Tennessee’s comical/pathetic search for a head coach now includes being spurned by an alumnus.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter will not interview for the vacant Volunteers job.

Cooter apparently prefers to stay in the NFL, with designs on becoming a head coach, a path which has had ups and downs.

He was a backup quarterback at Tennessee and got his coaching start there as a graduate assistant.

After firing Butch Jones, the Volunteers offered/rescinded former Bucs coach Greg Schiano, and have been turned down by Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy. Duke head coach David Cutcliffe, a former Vols assistant, has also declined to interview for the job.

11 responses to “Jim Bob Cooter won’t interview at Tennessee

  1. Greg Schiano was their best bet. Schiano has been part of legendary programs he has the formula to build a big time program.

    He’s a helluva recruiter who knows the territory. Ohio State already has a 5 Star Defensive End from Georgia and 5 Star Defensive Tackle from Florida committed to their 2018 recruiting class.

    He’s a helluva coach. He takes a special team player like Malik Hooker and turns him into a top 15 draft pick at Safety.

    Tennessee is bugging out. Schiano’s your man. Fans are judging him by what he did at Tampa. Losing NFL teams are comprised of old underachieving veterans that are stuck in their ways. It’s hard for a college coach to come in and establish his program. Unless they do what Jimmy Johnson did and cut all the veterans and replace them with wide eyed rookies fresh out off college.

  6. Tennessee is bugging out. Schiano’s your man. Fans are judging him by what he did at Tampa.

    ——————

    Well it is the Vols we’re talking about after all. They haven’t been able to get out of their own way down there for years.

  7. The Predators are the only decent sports thing going on in the state of TN. Everything else is a total embarrassment. From national TV blowouts to embarrassing coaching changes, this is a bad time to be a sports fan in TN. The entire US is laughing at everything TN right now.

  8. Good. Going to College as an Elite NFL Offensive Mind is suicide. Why would he want to deal with teaching his QB how to throw a football when he has stafford running his system? Marketing your program in off season, boosters, teaching his players nuance to his scheme etc.

  9. This is getting rediculous. Tennessee needs to wait a week or two and let some of this die down. I get it puts them behind the curve in theory, but at the moment nobody is going there.

  10. Like most of America I hope those who screamed undocumented rumors are rabid Tennessee fans since Tennessee has become radioactive. Those in the Tennessee administration who caved to the screamers are discovering that appeasement does not work. If Tennessee did its due diligence Tennessee should have stood by Schiano; if they did not do their due diligence they should be fired. Tennessee fans need to face the reality that no successful coach will voluntarily trust his future to a cowardly administration that appeases social media bullies.

  11. Billy Ray Cyrus and Billy Bob Thorton also turned it down… I’d take the job just for the end zones…

  12. “Why would you want that job after the way they treated Schiano (even if it was deserved or not)?”

    Because it pays millions of dollars in salary every year?

