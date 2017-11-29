Jim Bob Cooter won’t interview at Tennessee

Getty Images

The University of Tennessee’s comical/pathetic search for a head coach now includes being spurned by an alumnus.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter will not interview for the vacant Volunteers job.

Cooter apparently prefers to stay in the NFL, with designs on becoming a head coach, a path which has had ups and downs.

He was a backup quarterback at Tennessee and got his coaching start there as a graduate assistant.

After firing Butch Jones, the Volunteers offered/rescinded former Bucs coach Greg Schiano, and have been turned down by Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy. Duke head coach David Cutcliffe, a former Vols assistant, has also declined to interview for the job.