John Mara: “Complete BS” to say Giants are tanking

Getty Images

Among the many reactions to the Giants’ decision to bench quarterback Eli Manning on Tuesday was the feeling that the team is going with Geno Smith and Davis Webb because it improves their chances of finishing with a pick at the top of the draft.

Giants co-owner John Mara rejects the notion that the team is tanking, however.

“That’s complete b—s—. We would never do that,” Mara said, via Tom Rock of Newsday.

Mara said that he hoped Manning would agree to the proposal that would have him start games before giving way to Smith or Webb at halftime, which may have worked out just as well on the draft front since playing Manning has them at 2-9 already. He was taken by surprise when Manning rejected that way of continuing his consecutive starts streak while giving the Giants a chance to look at the the other quarterbacks.

The desire to take that look was based on what Mara called a need to know what they had heading into an offseason with a high draft pick, adding that no one should write Manning’s “obituary” with the Giants just yet because the team has a lot of decisions to make this offseason with the roster, coaching staff and front office.