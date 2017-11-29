John Mara: No guarantee Ben McAdoo will remain coach for the rest of the season

Getty Images

Giants coach Ben McAdoo is widely expected to be fired after this season. But Giants owner John Mara hinted today that McAdoo could actually be fired during this season.

When reporters asked Mara today if McAdoo would coach the team through Week 17, Mara said he wouldn’t guarantee that or anything else.

“There are no guarantees in life,” Mara said, adding that when a team is 2-9, that means nobody is doing a good job.

Mara’s comments raise the question of why McAdoo hasn’t been fired already. His decision to bench Eli Manning and previous decisions to suspend cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, add up to a perception that he and his players are not on the same page. McAdoo isn’t doing a good job, and it may be time to relieve him of his job.