Jordan Reed out, Trent Williams questionable for Washington

AP

Washington will be without Jordan Reed this week. At least at this point, they’re used to it.

The veteran tight end will miss his fifth straight game with a hamstring injury, among four ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

Reed, center Chase Roullier (hand), defensive lineman Terrell McClain (toe) and safety Montae Nicholson (concussion) have been listed as out this week.

Left tackle Trent Williams, who is nursing a painful knee problem which will require surgery after the season, has been listed as questionable, aloing with tackles Morgan Moses (knee/ankles) and Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), guard Brandon Scherff (knee), defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (hand/ankle), and linebacker Martrell Spaight(ankle).

Reed hasn’t played since the first game against the Cowboys in Week Eight.