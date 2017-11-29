Julio Jones named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has one of his biggest tests coming up this week, in Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

But he’s also coming off one of his biggest games.

The Falcons wide receiver was named NFC offensive player of the week after last week’s demolition of the Buccaneers.

Jones had 12 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns against the Bucs, by far his biggest game of the year.

He only had one touchdown this season prior to last week, and hadn’t had more than 118 yards in any game. But having him making big plays again is a boost for a Falcons team making a push in the NFC South.