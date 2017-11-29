Lance Kendricks denies receiving citation for marijuana possession

Getty Images

Packers tight end Lance Kendricks denied a TMZ report that he was cited for having marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his car during a traffic stop in September.

“I was actually given a warning for a speeding ticket,” Kendricks said Wednesday, via the Green Bay Press Gazette. “I wasn’t cited, and I wasn’t arrested. So everything else is not true.”

Kendricks was stopped going 11 mph over the 70-mph speed limit on his return home from Wisconsin’s game against Utah State. The officer who pulled him over reported “a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.” Kendricks initially denied having any drugs but then admitted he had marijuana in his glove compartment.

TMZ broke the story Saturday.

Kendricks said, based on his conversation with the NFL Players Association shortly after the incident, he will not face punishment from the league unless he faces charges. It’s possible the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office still could charge him. It did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.