Matt Ryan on Eli Manning: “I really feel for him”

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 29, 2017, 8:45 AM EST
Getty Images

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was stunned to see what happened to Giants quarterback Eli Manning yesterday.

Ryan said on PFT Live this morning that he reached out to Manning after he heard the news that Manning has been benched after starting 210 consecutive games, the second-longest streak for a quarterback in NFL history.

“I feel for him,” Ryan said. “I really do. For how consistent he’s been in his career, for what he’s done for that city, for that organization, it’s hard. I really feel for him. I’ve known Eli for a long time, he’s an absolute stud of a competitor and he’s even better off the field. So I hurt for him right now. I texted him last night just wishing him the best and letting him know I was thinking of him.”

The 32-year-old Ryan said he hopes to play as long as he can but knows the same could happen to him some day.

“Everybody knows that that is possible,” he said. “If it can happen to a guy like Eli or so many different players throughout the course of history, seeing how things end, that’s the scary part. You don’t allow yourself to go there as a player. You’re so focused on week-to-week and trying to take care of business this week. I’m not too worried about hopefully four or five years down the line or further than that, but it’s tough. The ends are usually not pretty and it’s a tough situation.”

Eventually, every player is replaced. Some day someone else will be the Falcons’ franchise quarterback. Ryan just has to hope it doesn’t happen as abruptly for him as it happened for Manning.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Matt Ryan on Eli Manning: “I really feel for him”

  2. For crissakes it’s not like he died. He will be starting again by week 14 so all the so called sports media clowns need to save their collective faux tears and outrage.

  3. Im an Eagles fan. Ive never liked Eli at all.

    But this move by the Giants has scumbag written all over it.

    Makes no sense except to tank. Should have traded Eli this season if that was your plan.

  4. Giants fans seem to be really shocked that the team would do this to Eli. I don’t get it.

    I think they are finally seeing who Mara really is. (don’t think for a second reese and mcdodo had input)

    To the rest of us, this is obviously something we’ve come to expect from the cheatingest owner in all of pro sports.

  7. Giants are 2-9.

    The Bucs won two games with their back up.

    I don’t see what the issue is.

    Indi has won 3 games with their back ups.

    Denver has won 3 games with their back ups.

  9. Ahhh.. umm… I guess either nobody else got the memo or they are just playing the part. But, for 1. No way they eat that much salary for next year. and two. everyone know they are tanking the season because they have no chance. Just trying to get better draft stock to reload for next year. Better to send in the new kid and let him get his lunch handed to him than get Eli hurt.

  10. I don’t understand all this anger as if the Giants took him out back to shoot him old yeller style. He’s nearing the end of his career. They stink and the season is trash. They need to see what they have in Davis Webb before the season actually wraps up and to prioritize their offseason personnel moves. Geno Smith is CLEARLY only being named this weeks starter so he’s the name associated with the end of that pretty good Eli era and not Webb. I would be willing to bet Eli was already aware that this was about to happen and not blindsided like the fans and media. And as a Steeler fan I tip my cap to him and his poise over it all.

    Congrats to Eli and all Giants fans on a really successful decade and a half.

  11. Get over it. They are 2-9 and not going anywhere
    And let’s not act like he’s one of the greats. He’s led the league 3 times in one thing INTERCEPTIONS.

    His career record is 10 games over 500. They have won 1 playoff game in 6 years.

    The papers in NY are acting like he died!

  12. Eli isn’t the first overage under performing sports figure to get this treatment. So much drama and hand wringing for what?

  14. Ok, this is getting out of hand. I understand why Giants fans are upset, but I don’t get everyone else’s reaction. The guy has not been good for a while now. He’s not above being benched. The Geno Smith part doesn’t make sense and I get why Giants fans are mad about that.

  16. Father time has caught up to Eli Manning and it hasn’t helped that OBJ was loss for the season early on in the season and he has a coach who has no clue how to coach the team and a GM that doesn’t draft well!!

  17. Eli is only upset because of his consecutive game streak coming to an end. But the Mannings always have been about personal stats have they not?

  18. magnumpimustache says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:16 am
    By the way Brady lost his top receiver and another receiver before the start of the season and the captain of the defense.

    No problems….
    ________________
    By the way, Eli is still 2-0 in Super Bowls against the Patriots and Brady. Get over it.

    Also, apples and oranges. Are you really comparing a team with the Patriots talent and coaching staff – with Belichik likely being the greatest coach of all time – to the Giants? Clearly you just watch highlights on ESPN if you think the biggest problem the Giants had was Eli. How about the worst OL in the league for the past three years, zero running game, a terrible head coach, a completely incompetent GM who failed to address the OL and supply Eli with a poor team around him, and all of Eli’s WRs out for this year? While Eli has never been the most consistent QB, he has provided us Giants fans with two Super Bowls, one of which is arguably the greatest upset in the history of the NFL.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!