Michael Crabtree still unhappy with Aqib Talib, NFL over suspension

Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree is still unhappy about the situation that led to his fight with Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and subsequent one-game suspension.

In an interview with Vic Tafur of the Athletic, Crabtree said he wanted his suspension to be completely annulled as he takes issue with the notion he instigated the fighting.

“The league said it was premeditated on my part,” Crabtree said. “You know what premeditated is? When you say you’re going to do something, do it, and then laugh about it with the media after the game. Like he did last year. That’s all on him. I’m not trying to get revenge. I’m trying to get a catch in my 122nd straight game and help my team win a big game. I don’t want to get kicked out. I know what’s at stake for my team.”

Crabtree was reprimanded by the league for punching cornerback Chris Harris in the chest on the play before the scrap with Talib began. The league said in its notice of suspension to Crabtree that the punch to Harris was part of the reasoning for the two-game suspension. Crabtree claims he was only attempting to block Harris and it was no different than the way he goes about blocking in every game. Then when Talib ripped his necklace off and Crabtree blocked him into the bench area, he was merely defending himself against an onslaught of Denver players.

“I am just playing ball, man,” he said. “ESPN said that I taped the chain to myself before the game because I was worried about it. I didn’t. I don’t care about no chains. I am just playing ball. Not worried about nothing. I don’t like how the whole thing got flipped and I am the bad guy.

“He took my chain off and I blocked him to the whistle. Yeah, I blocked him to the ground, but I didn’t jump on him. They jumped on me. It was seven against one.”

Crabtree continued to say he felt the need to speak up for himself about the incident and that he doesn’t know why Talib has any issue with him.

Both Crabtree and Talib were initially suspended for two games before having the duration cut to one game on appeal.