“No clarity” on when Joe Haden might return

When Steelers cornerback Joe Haden fractured his fibula earlier this month, PFT reported that he could miss only three weeks before being well enough to return to action.

This Sunday will mark three weeks since Haden’s injury and Haden will not play against the Bengals. Coach Mike Tomlin didn’t say whether that would change in Week 14 against the Ravens or for the Week 15 game against the Patriots that Tomlin has his eyes on.

“No clarity on his situation and when he’ll return,” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburth Tribune-Review. “As we get close, I’ll ask more definitive questions about where he is.”

The Steelers gave up a pair of deep touchdown passes to Packers wideouts last Sunday and a 75-yard score by Rishard Matthews in a Week 11 win over the Titans, so they could use some tightening up in the back end of the defense.