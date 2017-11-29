Of course Frank Gore is a Hall of Famer

As Colts running back Frank Gore keeps climbing the all-time rushing ladder, more and more people are asking a question that should have a fairly obvious answer: Is Gore a Hall of Famer?

Of course he is. By the end of his team’s next game, Gore could be joining the all-time top-five career rushers, behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders, and Curtis Martin. All are Hall of Famers.

Gore also will be ahead of LaDainian Tomlinson, Jerome Bettis, Eric Dickerson, Tony Dorsett, Jim Brown, Marshall Faulk, Adrian Peterson, Edgerrin James, Marcus Allen, Franco Harris, and Thurman Thomas. All but two (Peterson and James) already are in the Hall of Fame.

Gore thinks he’ll get in.

“I think the way I play the game, they’d put me in,” Gore recently said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star.

Surely, they will. The production, the longevity, the achievements at a position that has been undermined during Gore’s career by the ongoing proliferation of passing attacks and the use of rotations. A guy who finishes with one of the five best careers in league history deserves a bronze bust, and Gore eventually will get it.

If he doesn’t, no other running backs deserve to get in.

34 responses to “Of course Frank Gore is a Hall of Famer

  3. Stat padders in an offensive era, do not get in. Bettis should not be in. Under 4.0 YPC in his career and a one trick pony.

    That’s not a HOF resume.

    It’s a nice career, the durability element is to be commended, but watering down the HOF to appease selfish primadonna stat hounds is a joke.

  4. The people of San Francisco will forever hold a special place in their hearts for Frank Gore.

    Those down years from ’05-’10 were brutal but Gore never threw anybody under bus or publicly complained. All he did was buckle his chin strap every Sunday and went to work.

    Cannot wait to see 21 in Canton!

    5 0 Rate This

  9. I think people tend not to think of him as a Hall of Famer because he peaked in his second year. That was the only real “Hall of Fame” season he’s had. Since then, he’s been a guy who will get you 70-80 yards a game and 6-9 touchdowns a year and has managed to stay healthy. Never a first-team All-Pro, just a good solid player for a long time. He’ll make it, but he’ll have to wait a few years.

  10. Nope.

    – never an NFL rushing champion

    – only 1 season with more than 1214 rushing yards

    Corey Dillon played on worse teams and had higher yards per game average
    and higher touchdowns per game average (… and 4 season with more than 1214 yards).

  12. Of all the times I’ve seen Gore play NEVER ONCE have I thought he was a Hall of Fame back. Not once. Outside of accumulating a very impressive yard total he has no HOF traits. When did a Defensive game plan ever need to take special care to account for him? He was never a top 5 back in any year he’s played and many many times wasn’t even he best back on the field.

  13. no hes not hes the ultimate diver and survivor. Thats how you get paid. Sacrificing your body and having truly great seasons is how you get enshrined. Deuce McAllister who only had about 6 great seasons with the saints deserves it more than dink and dunk gore

  14. tylawspick6 says:

    LOL!!!!

    If Frank Gore is a Hall of Famer, then the HOF ceases to exist as we know it.
    ===========================================================

    Naw, it died when Dungy got in.

  15. Never was an All-Pro. Never led the league in any category. Top 5 in rushing yards once, never in the top 5 for TDs. Selected to four Pro Bowls, made it to a fifth as an injury replacement.

    His compiler years have been very successful, but the HOF has seen that before. He may get in as a senior candidate in 30 years, but even that might be a stretch.

    “If he doesn’t, then no other running backs deserve to get in.” – That might be the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen on this site.

  16. I hate, hate, hate discussion like this. I love Gore. I think he is/was a great player during his time in the NFL.

    Hi is not getting into the HOF.

    Its pretty simple. The people that vote for the HOF are also the people that get to vote for the AP all pro team every year. Gore was voted 2nd team all pro ONCE in his career, in 2006. The voters didn’t even think enough of him to ever vote him first team during his time in the NFL, what would make any sane person think those same people are going to turn around and vote him into the HOF?! Seriously?!

  18. Seems they’ll let most anybody in anymore – Tony Dungy, Terrell Davis, Jerome Bettis. That is unless the voters don’t like the candidates as people – Terrell Owens. Agree with previous commenter, has become “Hall of Good.”

  21. Michael E says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:59 am
    tylawspick6 says:

    LOL!!!!

    If Frank Gore is a Hall of Famer, then the HOF ceases to exist as we know it.
    ===========================================================

    Naw, it died when Dungy got in.

    5 0 Rate This

    ————-

    Yeah, well, he and Bettis. Can we form a petition and remove people?

    My goodness.

    Being very good doesn’t mean you’re a HOF player. This has never been the case.

  22. 1 season over 1,500 yards … 1 season with more than 10 TD’s … not a HOF player IMO. Nobody says “this player could be as good as Frank Gore” … because a lot of players are as good as Frank Gore.

  23. I mean, basically, if Gore gets in, these players are slam dunk HOFers:

    Ty Law
    Richard Seymour
    Rodney Harrison
    Kevin Faulk
    Tedy Bruschi
    Troy Brown

    I can EASILY make an argument for all of these people based on production, versatility, winning a lot, impact, memorable moments, selflessness, toughness, durability, and SB rings and appearances.

    I could speak for days on what they meant to chamiponship caliber teams, even if not having gaudy stats.

    It’s beyond insulting to put very good players into the HOF from previous dynasty eras, while glossing over the NE Patriots’ very good or great players’ impacts in NFL history in what is now 15 years of dominance in the cap era.

    Wilfork, Brady and Viantieri are locks, but it’s wildly insulting to a real NFL fan’s intelligence to keep seeing names pop up that don’t have the resumes that others do.

    I actually thought the title of this headline was a joke when I first read it.

  24. doctorrustbelt says:
    November 29, 2017 at 11:56 am
    Nope.

    – never an NFL rushing champion

    – only 1 season with more than 1214 rushing yards

    Corey Dillon played on worse teams and had higher yards per game average
    and higher touchdowns per game average (… and 4 season with more than 1214 yards).

    8 3 Rate This

    ————————-

    That’s another guy….I’ve made this arugment before like when Bettis’s name was even mentioned.

    Dillon played on god awful Bengals teams and look at that production! Far more impressive a career than less than 4 YPC Bettis’s.

  26. Everyone saying its the “Hall of Good” or that Gore came from a “Statistical boom era” seem to be forgetting that half the Steel Curtain defense is in the hall and basically only Mean Joe Green and LC Greenwood deserve it. It’s always been the “Hall of Popularity” and it always will be.

  27. Hall of Fame has sure changed. You use to have to be a bad ass to get in, now day they have a quota to that they must put so many in. If no one is of hall of fame caliber then that year no one should go in. It is just being water down every year.

  28. If Harbaugh would have let Gore Run it in from inside the 5 in that Super Bowl against the Ravens; Frank Gore would be a 1st Ballot Hall of Famer. Most intelligent football player the game has ever seen. He’s a football genius.

    He’s the best RB in 49er history all though Roger Craig is my personal favorite. Craig the First 1000/1000 Rushing & Receiving. Also his off season workout regimen and the path to greatness that he taught Jerry Rice who passed it on to Rickey Waters and Terrell Owens….but I digress.

  31. 19 carries, 110 yards and a TD in Super Bowl. That’s pretty great performance. Happened to be stuck on a team between eras of greatness. Even if you want to call him a compiler…99.9% of those guys don’t stick around and still produce at a high level when most are trying hard to stand up straight when they get out of bed in the morning. Hard to not say he’s in HOF. Maybe not on first vote…but think he gets in.

  33. There should be 2 Halls. One lined in gold representing all the truly great best at their position in their era…………then the one for the fortunate, who stayed healthy enough and had the desire to play forever and pile up numbers.

  34. The fact that Ken Anderson isn’t in the Hall of Fame makes it just a building with a bunch of bronze busts of former football players.

