Of course Frank Gore is a Hall of Famer

Getty Images

As Colts running back Frank Gore keeps climbing the all-time rushing ladder, more and more people are asking a question that should have a fairly obvious answer: Is Gore a Hall of Famer?

Of course he is. By the end of his team’s next game, Gore could be joining the all-time top-five career rushers, behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders, and Curtis Martin. All are Hall of Famers.

Gore also will be ahead of LaDainian Tomlinson, Jerome Bettis, Eric Dickerson, Tony Dorsett, Jim Brown, Marshall Faulk, Adrian Peterson, Edgerrin James, Marcus Allen, Franco Harris, and Thurman Thomas. All but two (Peterson and James) already are in the Hall of Fame.

Gore thinks he’ll get in.

“I think the way I play the game, they’d put me in,” Gore recently said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star.

Surely, they will. The production, the longevity, the achievements at a position that has been undermined during Gore’s career by the ongoing proliferation of passing attacks and the use of rotations. A guy who finishes with one of the five best careers in league history deserves a bronze bust, and Gore eventually will get it.

If he doesn’t, no other running backs deserve to get in.