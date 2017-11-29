Phil Dawson takes NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Cardinals wouldn’t have had a chance to win last Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in regulation if not for a curious coaching decision by Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone, but they still needed someone to make good on that opportunity.

Enter kicker Phil Dawson. After a couple of completions by Blaine Gabbert, Dawson trotted on the field for a 57-yard field goal try on the final play of the fourth quarter.

Dawson knocked it home, giving the Cardinals a 27-24 win and giving himself a new career-long field goal. It was Dawson’s fourth field goal of the day and that performance was enough for the league to name him the NFC’s special teams player of the week.

Dawson has now won weekly special teams honors with three different teams over the course of a career that began as a member of the rebooted Browns in 1999.