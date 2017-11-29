Philip Rivers named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Chargers have had plenty of reasons to feel grateful for quarterback Philip Rivers over the years and they got another one on Thanksgiving.

Rivers completed 27-of-33 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 28-6 win over Dallas last Thursday. It took Rivers and L.A. a bit of time to get rolling as they managed just three points in the first 30 minutes, but he hit Hunter Henry and Tyrell Williams for third quarter touchdowns that put the Chargers on their way to a comfortable victory.

The NFL named Rivers the AFC offensive player of the week on Wednesday in recognition of that performance, which came in the Chargers’ fifth win of the year. All of those wins have come after an 0-4 start and the Chargers find themselves a game back of the Chiefs in the AFC West.

Given the opposite trajectories of the two teams over the last two months, it’s not hard to find those who believe the Chargers will wind up passing the Chiefs and Rivers will be playing a leading role in that effort.