Report: Herm Edwards expected to become next Arizona State coach

Getty Images

After nearly a decade, Herm Edwards is close to getting back in the game. You know, the game that you play to win.

SunDevilSource.com reports that Edwards is expected to become the next head coach at Arizona State, subject to the approval of the school’s president, Dr. Michael Crow.

Edwards, as noted by the report, has yet to even interview for the job. He confirmed on Tuesday that an interview will occur this weekend.

Edwards, who coached the Jets and Chiefs, was at one time represented by Ray Anderson, the current Arizona State athletic director. So the connection was obvious, and it appears the duo will be working again in a very different kind of capacity.

The 63-year-old Edwards has only three years of college coaching experience, from 1987-89 as defensive backs coach at San Jose State University.