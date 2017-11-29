Report: Miami running back Mark Walton to enter draft

Getty Images

University of Miami junior running back Mark Walton will enter the NFL Draft after signing with agent Zac Hiller, according to Neil Stratton of InsideTheLeague.com

Walton had his season with the Hurricanes come to end in October with a right ankle injury that required surgery.

Walton appeared in 30 career games in three seasons with Miami. Walton rushed for 2006 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 56 passes for 624 yards and two touchdowns.

He rushed for 148 yards and 204 yards in his first two games this season for the Hurricanes against Bethune-Cookman and Toledo. He injured his ankle in Miami’s fourth game of the year against Florida State.