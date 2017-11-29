Report: NFL, player group reach agreement on league support of social-activism causes

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on November 29, 2017, 11:40 PM EST
The NFL and a group of player representatives headed by Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin reached an agreement Wednesday night on a deal for league financial support of players’ community-activism pursuits, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

The Players Coalition, headed by Jenkins and Boldin, had been in discussions with the league for weeks as several players continued protests during the national anthem. According to Maske, this agreement does not address the ongoing protests directly, though the league clearly hopes the financial support of the league for these endeavors will help convince the players that are protesting to stand voluntarily.

The deal calls for the league and teams to commit $90 million to $100 million toward caused deemed important by the players with a focus on African-American communities. The agreement will run from its inception to 2o23. It will need final approval from team owners to go into effect.

However, the agreement probably won’t end the protests. Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers and Michael Thomas of the Miami Dolphins announced they were splitting from the Jenkins/Boldin group because they felt it no longer spoke on their behalf. Just because an agreement has been reached with one group doesn’t necessarily mean the entire group of players protesting will feel obligated to end their demonstrations.

  4. So these protests amount to a shakedown and Goodell walked right into it. Start the death clock on this league because nobody is in charge.

    They worked out a deal? Exactly what does the NFL get out of the deal? Their employees follow the rules. Pure shakedown.

  6. I didn’t really care if players took a knee during the anthem and understood their reasoning for it, but for gods sake, just stand up so we can never have to hear about this again.

  7. This confirms for me that this was a shakedown of the league by players from the get go and the owners or “league leadership” believes they can buy the players cooperation. Mark my words – the frequency of these shakedowns will increase and it won’t buy cooperation or peace from the players. It only rewards and therefore encourages this sort of behavior…

  12. Reid may have kneeled his way out of his football career. UFA next year and SF won’t re sign him. Who wants the baggage???

  13. Remember when the NFL pledged $30 million for concussion research, and then covertly tried to control the data and the outcome of the research? These kinds of announcements are Roger Goodell’s way of trying to buy an outcome. The size of the number reflects the size of the problem to the NFL, not the worthiness of the cause. There is a long track record of NFL spins that have not been genuine under Roger Goodell. The NFL compensation committee is looking for a way to say Goodell fixed the problem so they can pay him another $250 million instead of fixing the real problem.

  14. A little advice from a middle class fan: Stay away from cop-bashing, America-bashing and anti-Trump demonstrations. Oh yeah, and have the decency to stand for the national anthem of a nation that has helped make you wealthy.

  15. So is the NFL supposed to make deals with any/all groups protesting?
    No other business that I’m aware of does this.

  16. Like Colin K. will they be supporting foundations like Assata’s Daughters? Fans please do some reading for yourself and decide where to spend your hard earned money and precious time.

  17. Simply the wrong answer.

    To assuage a minority of the players, the NFL is paying a king’s ransom in attempt to stop a practice that they can eliminate simply by enforcing the NFL’s existing game day operation manual.

    Because the commissioner has no balls, he is attempting to buy his way out of the problem.

    SMH

