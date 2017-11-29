Ryan Kelly not expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Colts expect to play without center Ryan Kelly on Sunday against the Jaguars. Coach Chuck Pagano said Kelly still was experiencing concussion symptoms Wednesday.

“You know, to be quite frank with you, and to be honest with you, you get concussed on a Sunday, and you’re still symptomatic on a Monday or a Tuesday and Wednesday, there’s not enough days [to get cleared], correct?” Pagano said, via quotes distributed by the team. “So I have zero confidence [Kelly will play].”

Veteran Mike Person will replace Kelly, Pagano said. Person has played in all seven games since signing with Indianapolis on October 3, mostly on special teams. Kelly played 37 snaps before leaving Sunday, with Person playing the final 26 snaps.

“It sucks about Ryan, but I’m going to take it with both hands and run with it,” Person said Wednesday. “[I’ll] just go out there and play football as fast as I can, and try to help everybody get on the same page.”