Getty Images

Sam Koch is good at punting.

He’s perfect at passing.

The Ravens punter was named AFC special teams player of the week, after completing a fake punt pass for a first down which sparked the Ravens to a win over the Texans.

For his career, Koch is 4-of-4 passing for 48 yards.

It’s his second fake punt in the last three weeks, making it a viable part of the offense for the Ravens.