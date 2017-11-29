Sebastian Janikowski may have played his last game with the Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on November 29, 2017, 7:38 AM EST
Getty Images

The Raiders designated cornerback Antonio Hamilton as their second player eligible to return from injured reserve on Tuesday, which means that other players on injured reserve are definitely out for the rest of the year.

That group includes kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who was placed on the list ahead of the team’s first game of the season due to a back injury. Giorgio Tavecchio has made 12-of-15 field goals and 25-of-26 extra points since taking over the role.

Janikowski’s season is definitely over and his long run in Oakland may be over as well. Janikowski is set for free agency after the season and his spot on the Raiders roster this year was uncertain until he took a $1 million pay cut just before winding up on injured reserve.

Janikowski was the Raiders’ first-round pick in 2000 and is the franchise’s leader in games played. He’s also the NFL’s all-time leader in field goals of 55 or more yards.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Sebastian Janikowski may have played his last game with the Raiders

  1. Seabass grew up when he hit the NFL and he’s been awesome for the Raiders for so long.

    Remember when they all laughed at Al Davis for spending a #1 pick on him?

    I’ve seen much less productivity from #1’s elsewhere.

    All the best to Seabass.

  2. This guy is a football player, who kicks the ball.

    If the Raiders let him go…..it just shows that this defunct franchise who is leaving Oakland, just doesn’t have a clue.

    I hate the Raiders, but this is a guy I respected.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!