Texans place Chris Clark on injured reserve

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Tom Savage will have to try to cut down on the turnovers while playing behind a new starter at left tackle.

The Texans have placed Chris Clark on injured reserve due to the ankle injury that knocked him out of last week’s game. Clark has been the starter at the position for most of the season and was replaced by Kendall Lamm, who opened the year as the starter and then got benched along with Savage after a dreadful first week.

Lamm was starting because Duane Brown was holding out. Brown returned for one game in Week Eight and then got traded to the Seahawks, which leaves the position as one Houston should be addressing come the offseason.

The Texans also placed linebacker Ben Heeney on injured reserve and, as previously reported, released linebacker Lamarr Houston. Guard Chad Slade and two linebackers — Gimel President and LaTroy Lewis — have been promoted from the practice squad to round out the roster.