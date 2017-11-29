Tom Brady misses second consecutive Wednesday practice with Achilles

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did not practice Wednesday, the second consecutive week he has missed the team’s Wednesday work. Brady has a minor Achilles injury.

The Patriots moved his weekly press conference to Friday, presumably so he could rehab Wednesday.

The injury has not affected his play. Brady has 26 touchdown passes this season, the most by a quarterback in a single season after turning 40. Brett Favre and Warren Moon each had a season with 25 touchdowns after turning 40.

Right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) were among other players who didn’t practice. Cannon has not participated since aggravating his injury in Week 8, and Hogan has missed the same amount of time with his injury.

Center David Andrews (illness) returned to practice for the first time in two weeks. He was limited.