Vance Joseph on Aqib Talib’s suspension: It was a “fair” and “clean” process

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio has expressed his displeasure with wide receiver Michael Crabtree‘s one-game suspension. But Broncos coach Vance Joseph, while hopeful the league would only fine cornerback Aqib Talib, wouldn’t go there.

Joseph called it a “fair” process.

“I’ll say this: I was hoping for just a fine,” Joseph said, via quotes distributed by the team. “But I’ll say the process was fair. It was clean. I was proud of Talib and how he handled it. He was very humble and apologetic about his actions. But it was a clean process, and I was hoping for no suspension, but that’s what they came down with. They went from two to one so they did reduce it.”

The league suspended Crabtree and Talib for two games, but both had it reduced by one game on appeal.