Wednesday morning one-liners

Patriots QB Tom Brady has a league-leading 3,374 passing yards.

Bills QB Tyrod Taylor is leading the league with a 73.0 percent completion rate late in close games.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler has thrown eight first-half interceptions, most in the NFL.

Jets WR Jeremy Kerley has lost two fumbles inside his own 20-yard line.

Ravens QB Joe Flacco is having the worst season of his career, according to ESPN’s QBR.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton has lost two fumbles in the red zone, the only player in the NFL to do so.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer has thrown an NFL-high 14 interceptions.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell has an NFL-high 981 rushing yards.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has an NFL-high nine touchdown catches.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has been sacked an NFL-high 43 times.

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette owns this year’s longest run.

Titans S Kevin Byard has a league-leading six interceptions.

Of the three quarterbacks the Broncos have started this year, Trevor Siemian has the best stats.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith has an NFL-best 115.0 passer rating in road games.

Raiders QB Derek Carr‘s touchdown:interception ratio has declined from 28:6 last year to 16:8 this year.

Chargers DB Casey Hayward has an NFL-high 16 passes defensed.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has thrown an NFL-high six fourth-quarter interceptions.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has a league-leading 28 touchdown passes.

Giants QB Eli Manning leads the NFL in red zone passer rating.

Washington QB Kirk Cousins has thrown an NFL-high 32 passes of 25 yards or more.

Bears RB Jordan Howard averages 6.4 yards a carry after his 20th carry of the game, the best average in the NFL.

Lions RB Ameer Abdullah has averaged less than 2.5 yards a carry in four of his last five games.

Before he got hurt, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had the NFL’s best second-half passer rating.

Vikings DE Everson Griffen has 12 sacks, tied for the league lead.

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman is 7-for-7 on picking up the first down when he gets the ball on third-and-short.

Panthers QB Cam Newton has gained a first down on 38.6 percent of his runs, best in the NFL.

Saints QB Drew Brees has thrown an NFL-high 49 passes of 20 yards or more and has an NFL-high 71.3 percent completion rate.

Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has the best passer rating in the league in two-wide receiver formations.

Cardinals QB Blaine Gabbert has a higher passer rating than either Carson Palmer or Drew Stanton this year.

Rams QB Jared Goff has thrown 10 passes of 40 yards or more, tied for the most in the NFL.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has thrown an NFL-high 411 passes.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has the highest passer rating in NFL history among players with at least 90 pass attempts.