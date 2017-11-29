Zack Martin cleared from concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Cowboys listed right guard Zack Martin as questionable to play on Thursday night, but it seems his status could be closer to probable.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Martin has been cleared from the concussion protocol. He was injured in the team’s Thanksgiving afternoon loss to the Chargers.

Martin has never missed a game since the Cowboys drafted him with the 16th overall pick of the 2014 draft. Wednesday’s clearance should keep that streak intact against the Redskins.

Two other Cowboys offensive linemen are listed as questionable. Left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La'el Collins both played in last week’s loss after drawing the same designation.