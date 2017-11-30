Aaron Jones back to practice for Packers

Getty Images

After missing two games due to a sprained MCL, running back Aaron Jones was back on the practice field for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Jones still hasn’t been cleared to play this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though getting back on the practice field is a key first step.

The bigger question may be what will the Packers do at running back once Jones is ready to go?

Jones has been Green Bay’s most consistently productive back this season, averaging 5.3 yards per carry in eight total games with four starts. He’s rushed for 370 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Jamaal Williams started the last two games in place of Jones and has been productive as well, adding a receiving element to the Packers’ backfield. Williams is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry, but he’s caught 13 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.

“I think really the focus for Jamaal is he’s been given more opportunities and has been extremely productive with it,” Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said. “With that, you keep moving forward and you keep giving him the chances that he’s earned. I mean our health, particularly in the running back group, it speaks for itself. We’ve just got to keep playing.”

Ty Montgomery will also be in the mix again once his injured ribs heal sufficiently.