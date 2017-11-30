Adrian Peterson practiced Thursday, expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson returned to practice Thursday, and the team expects him to play Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin offered the good news on Peterson, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. Peterson missed Wednesday’s practice with a neck injury.

He had 20 carries for 79 yards in last week’s upset of Jacksonville, and in the six games since arriving in a trade with New Orleans, Peterson has 129 carries for 448 yards and two touchdowns.

Peterson, 32, played in only three games last season because of a torn meniscus, but he has remained relatively injury-free this season.

With Kerwynn Williams nursing a rib injury, the Cardinals need Peterson. Their other choices are D.J. Foster, Elijhaa Penny and Bronson Hill.