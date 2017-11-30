Alvin Kamara named NFL’s top offensive rookie in November

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looked like a sure bet to be named offensive rookie of the year until he tore his ACL in practice early this month.

That opened the door for others, but the door may have been shut again over the last few weeks. Saints running back Alvin Kamara turned in four big games that have established him as the frontrunner for year-end honors.

Kamara ran 35 times for 303 yards and three touchdowns while the Saints were going 3-1 to remain on top of the NFC South. One of those touchdowns was a 74-yarder against the Rams last week that stands as the team’s longest play from scrimmage so far this season.

Kamara also caught 23 passes for 291 yards and three more touchdowns. That leaves him with 546 rushing yards, 548 receiving yards, nine overall touchdowns and a compelling case for accolades that aren’t reserved for rookies once the time to hand them out comes at the end of the year.