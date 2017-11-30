Amari Cooper remains out of practice for Raiders

Posted by Josh Alper on November 30, 2017, 3:06 PM EST
It’s looking more likely that the Raiders will face the Giants this Sunday without the help of their starting wide receivers.

We know Michael Crabtree will miss the game while serving a one-game suspension resulting from last Sunday’s fight with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib. Amari Cooper‘s status isn’t set in stone, but it appears he will miss the game as well.

Cooper left last Sunday’s game after taking a big hit from safety Darian Stewart that left him with a concussion and an ankle injury. Cooper did not practice on Wednesday and multiple reports from Raiders practice on Thursday say that Cooper remained off the field while media members were allowed to watch the session.

Seth Roberts, Johnny Holton, Cordarrelle Patterson and the recently promoted Isaac Whitney would make up the receiving corps if Cooper isn’t able to play.

  1. “Amari Cooper remains out of practice for Raiders”

    Since Mr. Cooper was missing from the practice field, I assume he at least showed up in the training room. Otherwise, how could tell whether he was missing or not?
    Based on his less-than-stellar contributions this season, odds are his photo is more likely to turn up on a milk carton than in the souvenir program.

