Amari Cooper remains out of practice for Raiders

It’s looking more likely that the Raiders will face the Giants this Sunday without the help of their starting wide receivers.

We know Michael Crabtree will miss the game while serving a one-game suspension resulting from last Sunday’s fight with Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib. Amari Cooper‘s status isn’t set in stone, but it appears he will miss the game as well.

Cooper left last Sunday’s game after taking a big hit from safety Darian Stewart that left him with a concussion and an ankle injury. Cooper did not practice on Wednesday and multiple reports from Raiders practice on Thursday say that Cooper remained off the field while media members were allowed to watch the session.

Seth Roberts, Johnny Holton, Cordarrelle Patterson and the recently promoted Isaac Whitney would make up the receiving corps if Cooper isn’t able to play.