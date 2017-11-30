Assault charge against Johnny Manziel dismissed

Getty Images

Assault charges against former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel have been dismissed, nearly two years after they were filed.

According to Naheed Rajwani of the Dallas Morning News, court records show that the misdemeanor assault charges filed against Manziel by his ex-girlfriend have been dismissed by a judge.

Manziel reached an agreement with the Dallas County district attorney’s office to get the charge dismissed if he completed rehab and anger management classes, among other requirements. He apparently met them, as records show the judge cleared the record earlier this month.

The former first-round pick has explored the possibility of returning to play in the CFL, but that never materialized. He issued a statement which said all the right things about a return to football, but it’s unclear if anyone’s going to give him a chance to try. Then again, his name doesn’t rhyme with Pollen Naepernick, so he might.