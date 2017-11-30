Ben Roethlisberger on Eli Manning’s benching: That could be me

Posted by Charean Williams on November 30, 2017, 4:23 PM EST
Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger turns 36 in March. He mused about retirement in the offseason, and while bemoaning a five-interception game against the Jaguars earlier this season, Roethlisberger questioned whether he “had it anymore.”

Thus, the 14-year veteran empathized with Eli Manning after the Giants benched their 14-year quarterback.

“It sparks the reality that that could be me,” Roethlisberger told Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday. “They could do that to me next year or whenever, who knows?

“It’s eye-opening that you have to take every play, every game. Don’t take it for granted. Take it for what it is because you never know when you’re done.”

Roethlisberger, though, said he doesn’t believe the Steelers would treat him the way the Giants did Manning.

“I don’t, and I don’t mean to talk negatively about the Giants, especially I know the Steelers and Giants are very close and are family too,” Roethlisberger said. “But I don’t think they would; I think they would handle it differently.”

The Steelers are rolling since the 30-9 thrashing by the Jaguars. Roethlisberger has thrown 14 touchdowns and five interceptions during the six-game winning streak. It has Pittsburgh among the Super Bowl favorites.

While Roethlisberger hasn’t announced his plans beyond this season, he told Bouchette he will never play for another team.

“No. If they said, ‘Ben, you’re done here,’ I don’t want to play for anyone else, even if I felt like I still had it in me, that black and gold bleeds through me,” Roethlisberger said. “Joe Montana did it for me. It killed me when he went to the Chiefs. I couldn’t watch. It wasn’t the same.”

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger on Eli Manning’s benching: That could be me

  1. I’ll bite. If the Steelers were 2-9 and they didn’t have Antonio Brown to bail Ben and the team out, what should they do?

  5. “Roethlisberger, though, said he doesn’t believe the Steelers would treat him the way the Giants did Manning.”

    Which brings us to the oft-used quote: It’s a business.

    The niners dumped Montana, the Vikings dumped Moss, everybody dumped T.O., the list goes on…

  8. sportoficionado says:
    November 30, 2017 at 4:38 pm
    Is that why he threatens to retire each year now? A little reverse psychology perhaps.

    ———–

    After the Pats pummel the Steelers in a couple of weeks, Ben will be talking about retiring once again….before the end of the season

  9. Eli wasnt benched. He chose not to start anymore because he was told that the other QB’s would be playing at some point in the remaining games so the Giants could assess what they had (primarily in Davis Webb). He was given the choice to keep starting games….he declined. When your team is a 2-9 disaster and your franchise QB is almost 37 and surely declining, thats what you do.

  10. What is so sacred about this position in football?? Guys get benched/replaced moved on from any game at any time without this outcry. What do these guys think….they are the governor of their franchise and only during camp can the election be held?

  13. In the their rookie years I was in NY and I went over to the old Meadowlands Stadium to see the Steelers play the Giants. Ben had already been the starter since Week 3 when Tommy Maddox got hurt in the week previous. I think Eli had only recently started for “the Gints.” Ben led the Steelers in kind of a shootout where Plaxico Burress was a Steelers star, soon to go the Giants. In our suite a younger guy from the NFL office stopped by to see someone and we were all introduced to Roger Goodell.

    I think Montana was more like Romo, pushed out because his backup Steve Young had really come on.

    But some of these are holdout deals too. Like Franco Harris who ignominiously retired as a Seahawk after not agreeing to a new contract in Pittsburgh.

    Ben, Eli and Rivers are in great pic in the green room of that draft …all taken in the top 11…..and now all in the top 10 in all the major categories like yards, pass tds, completions, etc. Pretty good class.

  14. I am consistently amazed at how Big Ben can always figure out a way to spin every story to make it about HIM.

  16. And so it shall be… for every NFL quarterback, at some point in time… WITH THE EXCEPTION OF… Tom Brady, naturally.

  18. wallabear says:
    November 30, 2017 at 4:57 pm
    And so it shall be… for every NFL quarterback, at some point in time… WITH THE EXCEPTION OF… Tom Brady, naturally.
    ===============================================================================
    Belichick would let him go if he thought it would help the team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!