Bobby McCain will appeal fine for throwing punch at Danny Amendola

Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain said he will appeal a $9,115 fine he received for his ejection Sunday in the loss to the Patriots. That means he got the low end of the fine schedule — for striking another player — rather than the $30,387 fine for fighting.

That didn’t make McCain any happier, though.

“Just the fact it was a lot going on,” McCain said of his decision to appeal, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “It was harm by both of us done. It was a lot of pushing and shoving, a lot of grabbing.”

During a 5-yard run by Dion Lewis, Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola grabbed McCain’s jersey and pulled him to the ground on top of him. McCain reacted by throwing a punch at Amendola.

Officials penalized the Dolphins 12 yards — half the distance — for unnecessary roughness and ejected McCain.

“Am I wrong? Yes,” McCain said. “Because it was after a play? Yes. I completely understand that. But there’s a lot of subjects we can touch.”

McCain said the league never previously fined him for anything other than a uniform violation.