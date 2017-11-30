Broncos, including Trevor Siemian, fighting “flu bug”

Getty Images

Nothing is simple when it comes to the Broncos and quarterbacks.

With Paxton Lynch out for a few weeks with an ankle injury, the job went back to Trevor Siemian for the time being.

But now, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, Siemian is one of a number of Broncos to come down with a “flu bug.”

“Hopefully guys can take care of themselves and we can get a handle on that,” coach Vance Joseph said. “It’s about four or five guys that are sick right now, especially our D-line.”

The Broncos were without six linemen in practice Wednesday with injuries or illness, which made it hard to practice. But quarterbacks get more attention because that’s just the way it is. Siemian practiced fully, however, so he should survive.

“A couple of us got it,” Siemian said. “I’ll be all right.”

He doesn’t have much choice, since the other option is Brock Osweiler. The Broncos have lost seven straight, so they need a break. And some hand sanitizer.