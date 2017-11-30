Cameron Jordan named NFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Saints defense has been a much improved unit this season and one of the players responsible for that turnaround has been recognized as the NFC’s top defensive player in November.

The NFL announced that defensive end Cameron Jordan has taken home the monthly honors. In four games this month, Jordan recorded 15 tackles and 4.5 sacks while helping the Saints extend their winning streak to eight games.

That winning streak ended in Los Angeles last Sunday, but Jordan had another strong game with two sacks and two pass deflections in the losing effort.

Those sacks gave Jordan 10 on the season, which leaves him 2.5 behind his career high for a season with five games left to play. Drawing closer to that total against the Panthers this Sunday would give the Saints a big leg up in the race for the division title.