Carson Wentz tops fan Pro Bowl voting

November 30, 2017
Millions of fans have cast Pro Bowl votes at NFL.com, and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is their favorite.

Wentz leads all players with 422,491 Pro Bowl votes. That puts him ahead of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the Top 5.

With a league-leading 28 touchdown passes for the 10-1 Eagles, Wentz is widely considered the leading Most Valuable Player candidate, so it’s unsurprising that he’s leading the way in fan voting.

Fan voting continues through December 14. Players and coaches also get a vote, and the Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on December 19.

  1. Cue all of the spoiled baby pats fans complaining about why it’s not Brady with the most votes, while they ignore the fact that Wentz leads the league in TDs, only 5 picks, and the team with the best record in football.

  2. Wentz 28 TDs, 5 INTs, 1.4 %INT, 2657 yds (7.5 ypa, 242 ypg), 213 comps, rating 104.0
    Brady 26 TDs, 3 INTs, 0.7 %INT, 3374 yds (8.3 ypa, 307 ypg), 279 comps, rating 111.7

    In TDs, Brady is 2nd only to Wentz, but in INT, %INT, Yards, YPA, completions and passer rating, Brady leads the league, often by a mile (most notably %INT where no other leader is under 1%, and yards where Brady is 336yds ahead of 2nd placed Cousins), whereas Wentz is merely 4th to 11th in those various categories, and only 17th in completions.

    But thank god salty Brady haters found this year’s please-anyone-but-Brady candidate! Yay!

