Carson Wentz tops fan Pro Bowl voting

Millions of fans have cast Pro Bowl votes at NFL.com, and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is their favorite.

Wentz leads all players with 422,491 Pro Bowl votes. That puts him ahead of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the Top 5.

With a league-leading 28 touchdown passes for the 10-1 Eagles, Wentz is widely considered the leading Most Valuable Player candidate, so it’s unsurprising that he’s leading the way in fan voting.

Fan voting continues through December 14. Players and coaches also get a vote, and the Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on December 19.