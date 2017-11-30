Carson Wentz tops fan Pro Bowl voting

Millions of fans have cast Pro Bowl votes at NFL.com, and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is their favorite.

Wentz leads all players with 422,491 Pro Bowl votes. That puts him ahead of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the Top 5.

With a league-leading 28 touchdown passes for the 10-1 Eagles, Wentz is widely considered the leading Most Valuable Player candidate, so it’s unsurprising that he’s leading the way in fan voting.

Fan voting continues through December 14. Players and coaches also get a vote, and the Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on December 19.

24 responses to “Carson Wentz tops fan Pro Bowl voting

  1. Cue all of the spoiled baby pats fans complaining about why it’s not Brady with the most votes, while they ignore the fact that Wentz leads the league in TDs, only 5 picks, and the team with the best record in football.

  2. Wentz 28 TDs, 5 INTs, 1.4 %INT, 2657 yds (7.5 ypa, 242 ypg), 213 comps, rating 104.0
    Brady 26 TDs, 3 INTs, 0.7 %INT, 3374 yds (8.3 ypa, 307 ypg), 279 comps, rating 111.7

    In TDs, Brady is 2nd only to Wentz, but in INT, %INT, Yards, YPA, completions and passer rating, Brady leads the league, often by a mile (most notably %INT where no other leader is under 1%, and yards where Brady is 336yds ahead of 2nd placed Cousins), whereas Wentz is merely 4th to 11th in those various categories, and only 17th in completions.

    But thank god salty Brady haters found this year’s please-anyone-but-Brady candidate! Yay!

  4. Not only is Carson Wentz leading the Pro Bowl voting but he should be in the lead for NFL MVP. Brady is a close 2nd to Wentz but no one expected the Eagles to be 10-1 at this point in the season and Brady is expected to have the huge stats and lead the Patriots to compared to Wentz and the Eagles when most pundits and experts expected them to finish 3rd or last in the NFC East behind the Giants and Cowboys!!

    ——————————————————————–

    Dude it goes beyond stats. You have to actually WATCH the guy play to understand why he is the current MVP. For example Wentz won’t have as many passing yards per game due to the fact the guy is usually pulled in the 3rd quarter due to the fact the Eagles have been blowing teams out every week. In addition, they will run it more in the second half because they are playing with a huge lead. Your stats also don’t account for Wentz leading the lead in 3rd down percentage as well as Red Zone percentage. What does that tell you? If you understand football then you understand that when it comes to critical moments in the game, Wentz comes through big time. Your comparison also completely ignores what Wentz does with his legs, avoiding contact, rushing for first downs ect. You also ignore circumstance. Brady is playing on the defending superbowl champions with big time players such as Gronk or Brandin Cooks. Wentz turned around a team that was supposed to finish in the bottom of their division and many though wasn’t even going to make the playoffs. Finally, Just watch the guy play. If you don’t pick up a few WOW plays every game then you might need glasses. Not taking anything away from Brady, but Wentz has been the MVP so far this season.

  7. Streetyson, Tom Brady is having one of his best statistical seasons agreed, and a solid argument can be made he is deserving of MVP this year. However, before you completely discount Wentz’s stats, realize the Eagles have blown out 5 out of 10 opponents (and had a big 4th quarter lead against New York), which means even in the games he did play all 4 quarters, he hasn’t been throwing much in the 4th

  9. @cookerduff

    I’m a Pats fan, and I’d give Wentz the nod…..right now. Through 11 weeks. He’s played at a very high level and has led a team to the NFLs best record to date. There’s a lot more season to go, and as the poster below you pointed out, there’s a lot more to winning the MVP than Throwig the most TDs.

  10. streetyson says:

    November 30, 2017 at 6:22 am

    —————–

    Are you aware that for the last several weeks, Wentz has only played 3/4 of a game?

    Stats don’t tell a complete story every time.

  11. streetyson says:
    November 30, 2017 at 6:22 am
    ————

    Delusional. All you have to do is watch him. He’s the most amazing young QB I’ve ever seen, bar none. And he’s made the whole team better…he’s Tebow with talent. Clear MVP.

    ***

    You forgot to include the win-loss record…

  14. Philly without Wentz, 3-4 win team.

    Pat’s without Brady, 10+ win team.

    If anything on the Pat’s is going to win MVP it’s the system that has made Brady his whole career.

  15. I’m a Pats fan and prefer that Brady not win the annual Peyton Manning Condolence Award. SB MVP will have to do.

  16. I think being the top Pro Bowl vote getter with 5games remaining in the regular season and being the Super Bowl winning MVP are like the same thing right ,,,,,,,,,

  17. .
    Brady already has a couple of league MVP trophies, plus four Super Bowl MVPs. He doesn’t need the hardware. Let the kid have his day in the sun.
    .

  18. Fans who can’t respect their opponents have something wrong with them. Wentz is having an amazing season and a lot of people recognize it. That’s a good thing and it doesn’t mean nobody respects the good players on your team, as well.

  19. They should have a most valuable injured player. Without a doubt, Aaron Rodgers is the winner. Without him, the Packers are completely different.

    This is no joke. Name one other player whose team is this bad if they lose him. Can’t do it.

  20. I’m fine with letting Philly win something off the field.
    Pats fan.

    Plus I was dead wrong about Wentz. I didn’t think he’d be any good let alone capable of an MVP level season. It’s good for the sport.

  21. Really, if you care about this, you’re priorities are whack. Cry me a river Pats fans about your golden boy not getting the most votes. You’ll get zero empathy here. – Sorry for “letting the air” out of the room.

  22. Well deserved. The guy is playing phenomenal, and should be in discussions to be MVP if he keeps this up.

